9/27/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Education, health care, a city street project, power plant commuters: all of these topics and more came up during a meeting at Hazen City Hall Sept. 5.

Besides area leaders in these diverse fields, the meeting also brought special guests from Bismarck. Among them were Governor Doug Burgum, Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, and other top officials from the state government.

Burgum arrived in Hazen following a brief tour and meeting with Beulah leaders. He then toured Hazen with Jerry Obenauer, Hazen City Commission president, and Buster Langowski, Hazen Community Development (HCD) executive director, prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.

The visit to Beulah and Hazen kicked off what the governor calls his “Main Street Initiative.” The purpose of this initiative is to visit communities around North Dakota and discuss the major concerns those communities have about their futures.