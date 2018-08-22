8/22/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

A relatively routine checkup became a life-altering event for one family. Now, a church and a community is rallying to their aid.

Within the last year, old pains from a long-ago accident began to trouble Terry Newman once more.

At 19 years old, Newman was involved in a snowmobile accident. Since the time of his initial ankle surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Newman didn’t experience any troubles until two decades had passed.

Last winter, Terry, now living with his family in Beulah, experienced pain again with his left leg.