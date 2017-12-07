7/12/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As Hazen residents walked, shopped, and visited around town last week, they may have noticed a rather bizarre addition to the community’s street-side population.

From benches to tables to windowsills to the lid rims of trash cans, small rocks gazed out upon Hazen, continuing to man their places into the current week. They literally gazed out, since each rock bore a couple of googly eyes glued to it.

As of press time, it remains unclear who took the time to place the dozens of rocks around Main Street and a few other locations in town. But it appears the activity may be Hazen’s own rendition of a new craze hitting communities around the nation.

The Kindness Rocks Project is a community project which, according to the project’s official site, aims to “inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way” and to “recruit every person who stumbles upon it to join in the pursuit of inspiring others through random acts of kindness.”

In most communities that have implemented the project, those involved use colored rocks, which sometimes contain messages written on them. An interactive map at thekindnessrocksproject.com shows the locations of communities that are part of the project.