5/03/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

People from around the area came out to Hazen City Hall, where a wide variety of different creative talents was displayed for all to see.

This year’s show, held April 29 and 30, was the 48th Hazen Art Show, put on by the Hazen Art and Craft Association.

Several awards were given out this year. On April 28, a group of judges chose the “Best of Show” artwork. They chose Gladys Mack’s “The Pharaohs” as the winner in the amateur division, Cameron Brown’s “Snow Owl” as the winner in the professional division, and Luann Allsworth’s “Cooper” as the winner in the photography division. Each of these winners received a $100 prize.

In addition, the judges chose Peter Suriyamongkol’s “Landscape” as the winner of the student division, with a $50 prize.