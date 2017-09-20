9/20/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

An ambitious plan to address the need for child care in Mercer County is paying dividends.

That is the position of the Energy Capital Cooperative Child Care Center board, especially with the facility starting to generate interest beyond the immediate area.

Christie Obenauer, board vice president, noted during a meeting of the board Sept. 14 that the child care center, which started operating in late May, is receiving one award and has been nominated for another.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative will receive a Lignite Energy Council community service award Oct. 4 for its role as a founding member of the child care cooperative. Erin Huntimer, board president, said she would try to ensure that the other founding members are also recognized.