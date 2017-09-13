9/13/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

One hometown graduate of Hazen is making a name for himself in the state with his pet business. But the business might not be what you’d expect.

Ben Howard and his wife Brenda own and operate a pet shop in Bismarck called “Fire n’ Ice Reptiles.” As the name implies, the Howards have a specific kind of animal in mind when it comes to their pet selection.

“Reptiles have always been a passion of mine, ever since I was a kid,” Ben said.

He recalled catching animals near Antelope Creek and the Knife River while younger, including turtles and river amphibians like frogs and toads.

Ben said his experience of actually owning reptiles began with chameleons, then progressed to bearded dragons and leopard geckos.

“We’ve been breeding geckos for seven years now,” Ben said. At first, the Howards started a personal reptile business out of their home, based on what they bred, but soon another possibility came their way.