3/07/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

One former Hazen High School student received a great honor recently.

Braeton Erhardt, a 2012 graduate from Hazen, gave the commencement speech for Dickinson State University in the fall semester after completing her bachelor’s degree in mathematics education.

Erhardt, the daughter of Tom and Lynette Traiser never really felt like she would end up being the school’s commencement speaker.

“I had seen a few emails prior to the commencement about being the speaker,” she said. “I didn’t really put that much thought in it.”