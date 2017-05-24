5/24/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

One Hazen resident is using his passion to inspire others around the state.

Dustin Snyder, a Hazen resident, became interested in rock climbing while attending college at University of Minnesota Moorhead and developing friendships with others who were passionate about rock climbing.

“I was born and raised in Hazen,” Snyder said.

He added that he did not do a lot of rock climbing while growing up, although he often went hunting to the North Dakota Badlands.

After doing indoor rock climbing walls during college, Snyder became friends with other climbing enthusiasts, and began looking at outdoor rock climbing possibilities, including those here in North Dakota.

“It just kind of became a pastime of mine,” Snyder said.

He said there are buttes in the Dickinson area that provide a great opportunity for climbers.