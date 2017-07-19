7/19/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Demonstrating her smarts, horsemanship, and character during the Mandan Rodeo Days Celebration, one young lady from Hazen was recently crowned Miss Rodeo Mandan.

It was the first year that Kylee Grabow had participated in the Mandan Rodeo. Grabow’s competition for the title involved a pageant competition, featuring many of the activities and contests associated with pageants. However, unlike a Miss America or Miss USA pageant, Grabow’s event focused on rodeo skills.

“I was crowned Queen, which is like the face of the Mandan Rodeo for the next year,” Grabow said. Her crowning occurred July 4.

Grabow was the only active competitor for the position; however, she had to compete against the former Miss Rodeo Mandan’s performance from the previous year. If her own presentation hadn’t matched up, the judges could choose to keep the previous rodeo queen for another year.

“I had to give a speech on a specific topic, and was interviewed by a panel of three judges,” Grabow said. Other events included working with the kids’ rodeo, participating in a grand entry during the rodeo, and demonstrating her skills on horseback.