4/19/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Eleven Hazen students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a special ceremony April 12.

Tia Bornemann, Jasmine Busche, Emma Crawford, Kylee Grabow, Makena Heier, Megan McCarthy, Elizabeth Nolan, Kristian Roth, Jonah Stroup, Kayla Weigum, and Makaela Unterseher were selected for the honor. They join 33 current students in belonging to the society.

“We are so proud of these students and the way they represent our school,” Bethany Goodwin, president of the Hazen High School National Honor Society, said.

Christie Obenauer, president of Union State Bank, was the keynote speaker at this year’s induction ceremony. Obenauer shared the story of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, a schoolteacher in Maine who served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Chamberlain’s ingenuity allowed the Union forces under him to withstand overwhelming odds during the Battle of Gettysburg.