October 10, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Over the last ten years, only two states in the nation have not raised their cigarette tax. North Dakota is one of these.

Now, students from Hazen are looking at the issue, and trying to see what they can do to discourage tobacco use among their peers.

Several Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and student council students from Hazen traveled to Bismarck to attend the Tobacco Prevention Youth Summit at the Ramkota Hotel Oct. 3. They took part in several events throughout the day, learning more about tobacco use in the state and engaging with lawmakers.

Hazen’s students put together a 1 min. public service announcement and presented it.

“Ours was, we did some statistics about tobacco,” Jasmine Busche said. She added the video was based around a hashtag #WASNTBORNYET, referring to the fact that North Dakota tobacco tax law hasn’t changed since 1993, before they were born.