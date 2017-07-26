7/26/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Nine young ladies from Hazen’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter joined thousands of other students in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this month.

Nashville was the venue for this year’s FCCLA national conference, and it was also the first chance for some of these students to experience that level of competition and enthusiasm themselves.

Bethany Goodwin, a 2017 Hazen High School graduate, produced a video called “The Look,” dealing with good financial management. This video went to national competition, where it received the highest gold award offered.

Goodwin explained that the video was part of the “Digital Stories for Change” FCCLA competition. Each year there is a theme; this year’s dealt with fiscal responsibility. The videos are submitted, and the top 15 from around the nation are selected to compete at the national convention. Goodwin’s video successfully reached that threshold.

“I went to my event, went into my room, introduced myself,” Goodwin said, speaking of presenting her video to judges during the national competition. “Luckily, I had to leave the room during the video, so I didn’t have to watch them watch me.”

Following the video, Goodwin had to give a speech on the project before the judges.

Goodwin described how the process of creating the video and carrying it through to nationals benefited her.