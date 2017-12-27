12/27/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Three students at Hazen High School found themselves involved in a statewide contest as part of their video production class. Soon after, they found themselves the victors in that competition.

Jaden Schmitz, Jacob Moeykens, and Jase Rogness teamed up to create a video for the #ShowYourEnergy competition. This energy campaign was created by Governor Doug Burgum to help raise awareness about energy issues in the state and involve students in the energy discussion.

“When we were brainstorming, Jacob came up with the idea that the video could show what products petroleum is added to, and what it would be like without those things,” Schmitz said.