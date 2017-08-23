8/23/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Don’t be confused by the name. Oktoberfest is fast approaching for the community of Hazen.

Actually, despite the holiday name, many communities around the nation celebrate their Oktoberfests during the warmer weather and longer days of the preceding month.

Running this year from Sept. 7 until Sept. 10, Hazen’s Oktoberfest provides a wide variety of different entertainments, including building on last year’s itinerary.

Wiener dog races will again be held at the large field east of the Hazen Middle School. Registration for the races begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9, with the races themselves starting at 10 a.m.

“This year it’s in memory of our dog that passed away in July,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. Her family adopted Warren the dachshund five years ago from the Central Dakota Humane Society.

“We actually have a snow fence that will be put up as a track, you could say,” Heier said. Contestants can have someone placed at the beginning and the end of the track, but the dogs must make it through the track by themselves. This is a difference from the first wiener dog race last year, when attempts to keep the dogs on course led to a bit of fun chaos.

Heier said there will be a free-for-all race at the end, and this final race is open for all dogs, not just dachshunds. Prizes will be available for the winners, and all proceeds go to benefit either the Central Dakota Humane Society or M&M Pet Rescue in Beulah.