September 26, 2018

By Daniel Arens

When a local Stanton resident was in need of help, one nation-wide organization was able to offer help through free flights.

Pilots for Christ is a nondenominational Christian organization that operates on funds received from donations to provide free air service to people in need.

“They’re such a great organization,” Bruce Narveson said.

Narveson has a reoccurring pancreatic tumor. In 2012, complications led to an infection that nearly killed him. His condition also led to hyperparathyroidism, a condition that causes low calcium levels in the bones.

As a result of these challenges, Narveson is physically weak, making ordinary activities like driving difficult.

Jen Wolff, a Hazen resident who knew Narveson, was able to line him up with the Pilots for Christ program. That program allowed Narveson to reach the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. much more easily.