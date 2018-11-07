7/11/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

There are troves of treasure all around you, even here in the heartland of rural America.

Many people might not know it, but these riches can be found in the smallest, remotest, and least likely of places, in town and in the countryside.

If the idea of treasure hunting appeals to you, all you need to do is become a geocacher.

Geocaching is a unique experience in which a person uses a Global Positioning System (GPS) or mobile device to pinpoint various “caches”, or hoards, scattered around the world.

There are numerous geocachers in the area. One of the newer additions to this treasure-filled world is the Hazen Public Library.