9/27/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It may be hard to believe, but Hazen Homecoming is right around the corner.

This year, homecoming runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, and comprises both familiar and new events.

Homecoming king and queen candidates from the Hazen Class of 2018 are selected. The king candidates are Payton Leintz, Thomas Leintz, Logan Melberg, and Kale Stroup, and the queen candidates are Haley Sailer, McKenzie Walters, Nicole Faut, and Raquel Doll.

Monday night kicks off the homecoming festivities with junior high and junior varsity football games, followed by the Powder Puff football game. This last event involves a girls’ football game, with the girls teams coached by boys.

On Tuesday night, a varsity volleyball game will feature parent night for the volleyball players. Following the game is the Mr. Bison pageant, in which boys from the Hazen School District will compete in a funny-style “beauty pageant”.

Wednesday brings a new event for the homecoming candidates: a Family Feud competition. This event will be held for an in-school audience during the school day.