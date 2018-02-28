2/28/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Mixing together creativity, passion, and good flavor, one Stanton resident is providing people in the area and beyond a prime opportunity to enjoy some of life’s sweetest gifts.

Linda Beyer has been baking a wide assortment of goodies all her life, and she has a special flair for cheesecake.

“I’m doing cheesecake, cookies, and candy,” Beyer said, adding that she has already served some of her specialties at an open house and during a cheesecake tasting event in November.

Beyer’s interest in baking desserts stems from her early days.