5/30/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

When Hazen and Stanton host their annual Memorial Day services, they are marked with a serious and thoughtful attitude of respect, remembering the many lives that were lost over the years to protect our freedoms.

But the services also highlight some tributes and programs that are used to serve veterans and communities in North Dakota.

In Stanton, Jeremiah Erickson brought Ida, a service dog, along to speak at the community’s Memorial Day service in Stanton City Hall. Erickson works with Service Dogs For America, an organization based out of Jud, N.D.