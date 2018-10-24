October 24, 2018

By Daniel Arens

When World War I ended 100 years ago, the Allied powers decided to dedicate Nov. 11, the date of the armistice, for remembrance in the future.

In the United States, this ceremonial honoring of the peace changed over time into a new national holiday. On Veterans Day, people around the nation remember all those who fought for their country and served in the armed forces in the past and present.

Hazen will mark this year’s Veteran’s Day, and the World War I North Dakota Centennial, with a special program. Beginning with a breakfast Nov. 11 at 10:30 at Hazen City Hall, the event will move into the main program at around 11.

At the heart of this program is a presentation by Colonel John W. Radke. Originally from Hazen, Radke had a long and distinguished career in the United States Army Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) program, as well as numerous departments within the army related to casualty, mortuary, retirement and commemoration services.