9/13/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Over the last couple years, three young men from Hazen have distinguished themselves both in their service to the community and within the ranks of the Boy Scouts organization.

Last Sunday, a special program was held at the Hazen High School Theater to honor Levi Randle, Ben Harvey, and Camden Sailer, as well as officially name them as Eagle Scouts.

In order to become Eagle Scouts, Boy Scouts must earn 21 merit badges, 13 of which are required for all Eagle Scouts and the others of which are electives, as well as complete a community service project. After the prerequisites are met, the scout finally appears before a board of review and discusses both his scouting work and his own character and code of conduct.

Levi, Ben, and Camden previously completed all these requirements, and Sunday’s event was a ceremony that allowed them to celebrate with their families and other Scouts.

For their community service projects, Levi set up a bird bath at the Knife River Care Center in Beulah, Ben installed dog waste stations along the walking paths in Hazen, and Camden built a flower garden and sign in Heritage Park east of the Hazen library.