3/21/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Have you ever wondered what Cinderella, Mary Poppins, or Aladdin would look like performed on ice?

If so, or if not, you need wonder no more. Ice skaters from around the area will bring smiles and pride this coming weekend with a fairy-tale themed ice show at All Seasons Arena in Hazen.

With more than 40 skaters, the show, entitled “Magical Story Time”, will feature skating talent from the area, from ages 3 to 18.

“They’re just basically going through the famous books and famous fairy tales,” Elizabeth Patterson, president of the Hazen Figure Skating Club, said.

“Each group is highlighting a different show,” she added. “There will be a group of skaters for Alice, and a group representing Mad Hatter, things like that.”