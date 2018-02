2/21/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen is bringing in a familiar face during the upcoming Jazz Night performance.

Michael Grimm is returning to Hazen over a decade since his graduation there. In the time since, he has been involved in musical pursuits, something that won’t surprise those who know him here.

[Music] is just a hobby,” Grimm said. “I play in a band in Bismarck every so often.”