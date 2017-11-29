11/29/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen is bringing in one of North Dakota’s own musicians to help kick off the Christmas season early this December.

Kat Perkins, a singer from Scranton, is coming to Hazen as part of her “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.

Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, reached out to Perkins to arrange the concert. Since becoming the executive director earlier this year, Heier is attempting to build upon existing Hazen events as well as brainstorming other activities that can get residents out and about in town. The concert will be held Dec. 2 at Hazen City Hall. A social hour at 7 p.m. leads into the 8 p.m. concert. The city hall can fit an audience of up to 300 or a few more, according to Heier, who said she wanted to make sure to take advantage of the space that holds the most people.