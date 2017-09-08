8/09/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It was a bittersweet weekend for Stanton residents. Aug. 5-6 marked the final Knife River Days event for the community, a summer festival which has been operating for more than 30 years.

Despite intermittent showers that continually loomed around the area, many people came out to enjoy the final festival. The celebration included some new events as well, a tractor pull competition and a performance by the magician Jerry Frasier.

Wanda Knutson, who has spearheaded Knife River Days for the last few years, said the plan is to continue holding some kind of festival in Stanton next year and into the future. However, what exactly the new event will look like is unclear at the moment.

Saturday’s list of events started early, with an 8 a.m. walk/run at Stanton Park. A bake sale followed during the rest of the morning, as well as a horseshoe tournament in the park.

Bike races were held along Harmon Ave. at 10:30 a.m. The cyclists were divided into boys and girls of different age groups. JoLeigh Berger won the “4 and under girls” category, with Avery Neumiller taking second place. Bensyn Brost was the competitor and winner in the “4 and under boys” category.

In the “5 and 6 girls” group, Brynlee Brost took first, Ella Kautzman second, and Cynthia Phelps third, while in the “5 and 6 boys” group, Zach Vollmuth took first, Roger Bobbe second, and Keith Phelps third.

