6/27/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Vanguard makes its return to the area this week. It’s the next phase in a lengthy process to clarify and streamline property values and assessments in Mercer County.

This time, the target properties for the assessment will be all residential and commercial properties north of Highway 1806 in the county.

Colette Schilling, Mercer County assessor and land use administrator, said an official contract with Vanguard Appraisals to do the northern portion of the county was signed in 2015. Each affected property owner was sent a letter by mail to inform them of the reassessment, including property owners who live outside Mercer County but own land in the affected region.