6/14/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

If you need a good nanny to make you forget all your troubles, then Hazen is the place to be.

From June 22 to June 25, “Mary Poppins” will bring laughter and joy to the Hazen community and to audiences from all around the area.

The show is the latest production of the Sakakawea South Shore Community Theater. Two dozen actors and actresses of all ages from Hazen and Beulah have gathered regularly since late May to put together this enjoyable performance for the whole family.

“It will be a really fun, family-friendly play,” Taylor Crosby, director, said. “I think there’s going to be something for everybody in this show.”

The show features several main character parts, again with performers of all ages, as well as an ensemble group to help perform beloved musical numbers like “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Precision and Order.”