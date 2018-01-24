1/24/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Most people wouldn’t associate any of the words in the headline with one another. But, for North Dakota kids, one organization provides the opportunity for kids to do just that.

LEGO League brings together a wide variety of different skills in one competition to help kids learn important life skills. The contest is divided into four parts: Project, Core Values, Robot Design, and Robot Game. While the first three involve demonstrating what the kids have learned and are doing to judges, the Robot Game involves actually using the LEGO robot to perform a variety of tasks.

Hazen’s LEGO League team excelled during a regional competition on Saturday. The 10 5th and 6th grade Hazen students won the Core Values challenge outright and tied for first in the Robot Game. In total, the team took second place, qualifying them to advance to the state competition at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.