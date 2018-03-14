3/14/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

There are many pieces in the puzzle of the Lake Shore Estates (LSE) diversion plan.

After multiple attempts to form the final picture were met by failure, the Mercer County Water Board hopes that they finally know how everything fits. All they have to do now is put the puzzle pieces together.

If only they can deal with more and more new puzzle pieces that also need to somehow fit in.

Indeed, the whole LSE situation has become such a convoluted mass of interconnecting items that its completion sometimes seems more daunting as time and work goes on, not less.