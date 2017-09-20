9/20/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

When it comes to safety, it is always best to remain ahead of the curve.

That’s why emergency responders and other community leaders from around the area gathered in Bismarck Sept. 12 to take part in a tabletop exercise to discuss how to respond in the event of a cybersecurity attack on the power grid.

Our nation today is heavily reliant on modern technology to function. Services from the Internet to gasoline pumps to hospital equipment to the lights in houses and buildings across the country are dependent on the power grid, and with the threat of cyber attacks becoming more of a reality, the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) put together a training program for state responders.

For Carmen Reed, Mercer County emergency manager, the information and strategy learned from the Bismarck exercise was extremely beneficial. Reed already hopes to bring this same program directly to Mercer County in the near future, involving emergency, community, and industry leaders in a similar exercise.