3/22/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Residents of Senior Suites, Hazen, got big smiles on their faces as they spoke with titleholders from the Miss Mercer County Pageant and watched them perform.

Ashley Fagerland, Miss Mercer County, Breanna Sailer, Miss Hazen Beulah, Katie Duttenhefer, Miss Hazen Beulah Outstanding Teen, and Aimee Grace Wiedrich, Miss Dickinson Outstanding Teen, came to Senior Suites to showcase their talents and talk about their passions.

Several residents of Senior Suites came out and watched the performances, which were held March 17. After the four women performed, they spent time mingling with the residents, talking further about their work and learning the stories of their audience.

All of the titleholders have been busy lately, both with pageant-related events and with their own personal life pursuits.

For Fagerland, a student at Trinity Bible College, Ellendale, the busy day came in the middle of a very busy time. Having recently returned from South Africa at the beginning of March, she is now preparing to depart for Israel before the month’s end.