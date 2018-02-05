5/02/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen is hoping to spruce up its Main Street look in the future, and it’s starting by temporarily giving a few big ideas a try.

This summer, Hazen will play host to a demonstration project focused on Main Street visibility, recreation and safety. This project is held in connection with a statewide active and public transportation plan called “ND Moves”.

On April 24, a representative from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and two traffic engineers from Alta Planning and Design, a transportation design company, came out to Hazen and spoke with community members about some of the ideas they had in mind, and how the ND Moves initiative could help the city recognize some of its goals.