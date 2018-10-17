October 17, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Need help managing your finances and tackling any remaining student debts?

One Hazen High School graduate, now debt-free after graduating from college, is ready to help you out.

Annika Caldwell is publishing a book, “Twenty Three and Debt Free”, sharing advice from her own experience handling debt.

Caldwell, daughter of Kent Vernon and Tammie Vernon, graduated from the University of Jamestown in 2015. She and her husband Logan quickly turned their attention to setting financial affairs in order for their family, now including their daughters Annalie and Maggie.

“We started our debt-free journey right after we got married,” Caldwell said.

The experience of focusing on becoming debt-free, as well as the reality of that goal when the family made their last payment on March 1, 2017, helped to prompt an idea in Caldwell’s mind.

“I honestly don’t remember if we were still in debt when the idea of a book first came to mind,” she said. “Writing’s always been important for me, a creative outlet.”

The Caldwells enjoyed the writings of Dave Ramsey, who focuses on helping people make smart financial choices. But his writings also helped provide a niche that Annika thought she could fill.