5/16/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Reimbursements, recruiting and retaining staff and ensuring that a nursing home can meet the individual needs of its residents are challenges facing many rural nursing homes in the state.

Those are the issues that Jason Carlson, administrator of Knife River Care Center (KRCC) in Beulah, noted as his primary concerns as he takes up the administrative mantle there. Carlson, who has been involved in the ins and outs of administration at health care and nursing home facilities throughout his life, hopes to guide KRCC to meet the changing conditions and mentality in care provision for nursing home residents.