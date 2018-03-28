3/28/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Stanton is a small town, but it boasts many attractions, including a library that recently received a major redesign.

One of the benefits of the small town setting is the way the community comes together to help make projects like this work. In this case, the library work was provided entirely by volunteers from Stanton.

“We all just volunteered and pitched in,” Nancy Miller, Stanton Public Library director, said. “It needed to be done.”

There are two major parts of the work needed to liven up the library, which sits off North Dakota Highway 31 on the north end of Stanton. These were a completely new coating of paint on the walls, and the making and hanging of new curtains at the windows.