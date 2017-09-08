8/09/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Over the last couple years, the Hazen Chamber of Commerce has struggled to maintain an executive director. Now, however, there is hope for longevity, with an enthusiastic new leader who is dedicating her time completely to the chamber position.

Antoinette Heier began work Aug. 1 as the new director, and was introduced to a large part of the community during Tigirlily’s performance Aug. 3.

“I want to establish consistency between businesses and the chamber to promote tourism within the city and around the area,” Heier said.

Heier hopes to see more family-oriented activities take place, which invite adults and children, the entire family, to come out and enjoy activities together. Some options for these kinds of activities include kiddie parades, pet parades, inflatables, and a haunted house in October.