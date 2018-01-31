1/31/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Smaller, faster, newer, and now higher, ever-changing technology continues to transform society at many different levels.

One relatively new, and rapidly expanding, field is that of unmanned air systems (UAS), more commonly called “drones”. And, according to Dan Daffinrud, it may produce a profound impact on Mercer County.

Daffinrud, chief financial officer with SkySkopes, was the guest speaker during the annual meeting of Hazen Community Development (HCD) Jan. 24. SkySkopes itself is a North Dakota-based group that works in drone flight operations, partnering with numerous other organizations to help companies learn about and implement drone technology within their business.