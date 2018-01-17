1/17/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

2017 proved to be a milestone year for Hazen and the wider area when it came to child care services.

After months of planning and discussion, the creation of a board with members representing cooperatives and community organizations from around the area, the unexpected acquisition of an old church building in town, and a lot of passion and dedication from many individuals, the Energy Capital Cooperative Child Care Center became a reality last May.

Over the course of last year, the board and the child care center director, Dana Santini, have focused on making sure the new facility remained afloat. It did, and in November the center was recognized as the state project of the year by the Economic Development Association of North Dakota.

Now, it’s 2018, and there are new possibilities for the future. Among these: the hope of expanding enrollment, hiring a supervisor, and looking at another center in Beulah.