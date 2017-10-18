10/18/17 (Wed)



By Daniel Arens

Hazen holds a state record that many residents might not know about. The Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC) Auxiliary has been engaging Hazen and the wider area for seven decades, and is the oldest auxiliary operating in North Dakota.

“Well, the primary purpose to start out with was to purchase equipment and other needs at the hospital, and to provide physical help,” Avis Frantsen said, adding as an example that auxiliary members helped paint the original hospital, at the site of the now nearly-complete Hazen Pioneer Apartments.

Now, 70 years later, the auxiliary continues to engage the community while putting on various fundraisers that help raise money for the hospital.