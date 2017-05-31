5/31/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Nearly 50 Hazen students are preparing for the next adventures in their lives after graduating from high school.

These students received their high school diplomas during a ceremony May 28 in the Hazen High School gymnasium. It was a day filled with laughter, tears, hugs, and parties for the young men and women and their families, looking forward to the future while reminiscing about the past.

“It’s not a distant reality anymore. It’s here and it’s today,” Bethany Leier, graduate, said in her welcome speech during the graduation ceremony.

Leier said that, in the future, she will not measure the time she spent in high school classes by periods or semesters, but by the memories and friendships she made.

“I know each and every one of you will go far in life with the knowledge you have made here,” she told her classmates.

“On this day we begin a brand new chapter in life,” Quentin Corcoran said in his salutatory address. He told his classmates to not be afraid to pursue their own dreams, no matter how odd other people may think those dreams to be.

“Congratulations, Class of 2017. Now let’s show the world who we are,” Corcoran concluded.