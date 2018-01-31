1/31/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Fresh off state recognition last semester for a project he worked on with fellow video production classmates, Jaden Schmitz is now using his skills with the camera and computer to highlight the stories of his school.

As the only student in Chris Harvey’s “Video Production 2” class, Schmitz is receiving some individual hands-on training for the world of news reporting behind the lens. The process not only is helping Schmitz hone his skills, but also is providing a chance for the community to hear about Hazen’s schools, from the perspective of its students.