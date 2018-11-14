November 14, 2018

By Daniel Arens

For enthusiasts of hunting, shooting and the outdoors in general, there is nothing better than getting together with like-minded people and sharing both experiences and passion.

The Hazen Sportsman’s Club is an organization dedicated to uniting outdoorsmen with each other in order to create new opportunities in the area for sportsmen young and old.

“My involvement had always been with the Zap Sportsman’s Club,” Joel Wood said. A prominent member and one of the original founders of the Hazen club, Wood said the decision to start the club was largely motivated by education, as he was himself involved in the Hazen Public School District.