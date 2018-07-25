7/25/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Everyone has something they are passionate about. For some people, several different passions might come together to help define their lives.

For the Doll family, passion is the driving force in every aspect of their lives. From community involvement to sports, from career to family, a strong belief in the importance of doing their best and serving others guides them.

At every level, the Dolls showcase this passion. But, as Paul Doll says, it simply makes sense. To do the best you can do, while working with and helping other people, is simply a way of life, engrained in the family from a young age.

“My uncle always told me, ‘People buy from people.’” Paul, who is the general manger of Hazen’s Cenex, said in describing how he approaches his business. “So, if you’re good to people, they’ll be good to you.