7/11/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

For a limited time only, one small portion of Main Street is going to see a major renovation in its look and function.

From Central Ave. to 1st Ave. NE, a wide array of changes and enhancements will give this portion of Hazen a complete makeover. It’s only for three weeks, although there is hope that this limited “demonstration project” will become the basis for a permanent project in the future.

“The big day is July 19, weather permitting,” Buster Langowski, Hazen Community Development executive director, said. On that day, the actual work for the demonstration project is scheduled, although there will be preliminary work throughout the week prior to the official Thursday date.