2/19/14 (Wed)

By Chris Erickson

Jeffrey Rasmussen has recently taken on the position of manager at the golf course. Originally graduating from Washburn in 2011, where he had played golf, Rasmussen went on to the University of Mary for a year before heading out to the Golf Academy of America in Arizona (golfacademy.edu). That’s where he attended an 16-month program designed to educate students on the finer points of everything golf.

“I figured out that I wanted to work in the golf industry,” Rasmussen said. “At the Golf Academy of America they teach everything that has to do with the industry - instruction, club fitting, everything.”

After completing the program in December he decided to come back to the region he’d grown up in to begin his new career. He’s more than looking forward to it.

“I’d like to change potential attitudes out there of how people may view golf or those who work at the courses,” he said. “I’m not here just to golf. I want to be able to give people the best possible experience when they come out here. I want to provide them with a great experience that they’re excited to come back for. It’s all about customer service, not the collection of green fees.”