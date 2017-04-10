10/04/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It is wonderful to celebrate a milestone birthday with family and friends. It is also wonderful to remember a major and defining moment in the lives of a neighborhood and a community.

Last Sunday, one family found a way to bring both of these occasions together.

Sarah Nordby and her sister, Liz Housman, have talked with families in the area for several years to help bring together a reunion in which those affected by a major flood south of Hazen in 1966 would gather and share their memories about that day.

At the same time, the sisters also wanted to find a way to celebrate the birthday of their father, Link Reinhiller, a Beulah resident, who turned 80 Oct. 4. But they wanted to keep it a surprise from him.

So, arranging a special afternoon Oct. 1, complete with a schedule and music, they invited the families who lived in the flood-impacted areas up to Hazen City Hall. Reinhiller came with them, attending the neighborhood reunion and completely unaware about the surprise that lay in store.