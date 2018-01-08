8/01/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As Hazen celebrated the wild and varied fun of a renewed Crazy Days event, the town also played host to a large group of people from all around western North Dakota.

Vision West Consortium is an organization dedicated to promoting energy and economic priorities in the western part of the state, as well as addressing the challenges that come with that growth. It consists of members from many different local entities that come together to create a common vision for the future.

Hazen was selected as the location for a mid-summer meeting of the consortium. The group hoped to review and, if necessary, update their priorities as an organization.

Meeting at the conference room in Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC), the members came up with a variety of different ideas for where the group’s focus should lie going forward.