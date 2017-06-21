6/21/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Over the last several months, Joy Dental Design embarked on a journey to renew their main office in Hazen. This Saturday, the community will have a chance to see some of these changes for themselves.

Besides interior renovations, including flooring, equipment upgrades, and other improvements, the dental clinic also hired a new dentist for their Hazen office.

Keely Goter first started working at the Hazen office in September 2016, although she and her family only moved to Hazen in November. Goter said that the dental clinic had been working on other offices in Rugby and Watford City, and realized they were neglecting their home office in Hazen.

“It was a bit dated when I got here,” Goter said, adding that she was not familiar with some of the equipment because it was too old for her to use when she was pursuing her education.

“We’ve gotten new patient chairs that have a bit of a massage feature,” Goter said.

Other new items include flooring in the reception area, a custom-built coffee bar, digital X-rays, and new sterilization equipment. The dental clinic is also considering expanding the new flooring further into the patient rooms.