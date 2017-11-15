11/15/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It’s a long-awaited day for Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC). The culmination of years of planning, and 24 months of construction.

Residents of Mercer County, as well as state leaders and representatives from numerous agencies and organizations, gathered at the galleria of the new hospital building in Hazen Nov. 8 for the official dedication of the facility. The crowd proved larger than anticipated.

“If a picture’s worth a thousand words, that says it all,” Darrold Bertsch, SMC CEO, said of looking out over the room. “I was just blown away by the attendance in a small town.”

After gathering at the hospital, the program officially began at 3 p.m., with Bertsch kicking it off.

“What a great turnout,” he said. “This is a useful place to congregate, and a wonderful place for our patients to receive care.” He added that the new hospital will be a great addition to the Hazen/Beulah area for many years to come.