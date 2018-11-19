November 19, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Throughout our time on earth, we have the opportunity to celebrate several important milestones marking the most important parts of our lives.

However, there aren’t many people who can check off 70 years of marriage on that milestone list. Last week, one Hazen couple was able to do just that.

Lloyd and Emma Huber were married at rural St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oliver County on Nov. 14, 1948. Today, they are still living in their own home at Hazen, continuing to live the life they have built together over so many years.

“We were kind of neighbors growing up and we went to the same church,” Lloyd said. “That’s how we got to know each other.”